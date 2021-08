Jammu & Kashmir: Names of top 10 terrorists included in 'Operation All Out' list

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar released a list of top 10 terrorists who are under target of J&K Police. This includes 7 old terrorists - Salim Parre, Yusuf Kantro, Abbas Sheikh, Riyaz Shetgund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi while 3 new terrorists include Saqib Manzoor, Umar Mustaq Khande and Vakil Shah. Operation all out is going on in the valley.