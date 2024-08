videoDetails

Politics intensifies over ending 2-hour Jumma break in Assam Assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

Politics has heated up after the 2-hour Friday recess ended in the Assam Assembly. Tejashwi Yadav has cornered CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tejashwi said that Himanta wants cheap popularity, he called Himanta a cheap Chinese version of Yogi. He also alleged that Muslims are being targeted for polarization.