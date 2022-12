videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir: Three Terrorists Killed In Encounter in Shopian's Munjh Marg Area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Security forces killed three terrorists during an encounter in Munjh Marg area of ​​Shopian. These terrorists were involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandits. AK-47 rifle and 2 pistols have been recovered from them.