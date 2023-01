videoDetails

Jammu Narwal blast: 7 injured in two blasts in Narwal, blast in Transport Nagar. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Narwal News: There has been a big explosion in Narwal area of Jammu. There have been 2 blasts in Narwal area. There is news of 7 people getting injured in the blast. Security forces have started the search operation.