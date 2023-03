videoDetails

Jammu News: Female doctor stabbed to death by her boyfriend

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

In Jammu, a female doctor was stabbed to death by her boyfriend. The name of the young man is Johar, while the name of the deceased has been told as Sumedha. Bajrang Dal told the incident love jihad