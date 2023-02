videoDetails

Jan Adhikar Party's Chief Pappu Yadav met with a road accident in Buxar

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Janadhikar Party's Chief Pappu Yadav has been injured in a road accident in Bihar's Buxar. His 9 supporters have also got injury in this accident. The incident took place when Pappu Yadav was going from Chhapra to the house of a worker in Chakki block of Buxar district. During this, three vehicles of the convoy collided with each other.