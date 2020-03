'Janata Curfew' on March 22, Delhi Metro service will be partially closed on March 23 as well

After the announcement of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, now notification has also been released by DMRC for March 23, in which it has been said that Delhi Metro service will be partially closed on Monday as well. The metro will run from 8 to 10 in the morning and from 4 to 8 in the evening only.