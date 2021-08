Janmashtami 2021: Devotees prepare for the birthday of Shri Krishna across the country

To celebrate Kanhaiya's birthday (Janmashtami), preparations have are goin on at all ISKCON and other temples in India. Along with offering 1008 types of delicacies to Kanhaiya on Janmashtami, 100 types of Russian cakes will also be offered at ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash.