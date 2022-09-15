Janta Darbar: Police arrested 6 accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, 6 people have been arrested by the police. The bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, on behalf of the family, it was alleged that they were abducted and raped.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

