NewsVideos

Janta Darbar: Police arrested 6 accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, 6 people have been arrested by the police. The bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, on behalf of the family, it was alleged that they were abducted and raped.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, 6 people have been arrested by the police. The bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, on behalf of the family, it was alleged that they were abducted and raped.

All Videos

Janta Darbar: Hijab ban would force Muslim girls to go back to madrassas?
18:21
Janta Darbar: Hijab ban would force Muslim girls to go back to madrassas?
Namaste India: Politics intensifies on the survey of madrasas
2:2
Namaste India: Politics intensifies on the survey of madrasas
Chittorgarh district hospital accused of alleged negligence in eye treatment of one and a half year old girl
2:28
Chittorgarh district hospital accused of alleged negligence in eye treatment of one and a half year old girl
Namaste India: Ideology of BJP and RSS is destroying the country - Rahul Gandhi
4:42
Namaste India: Ideology of BJP and RSS is destroying the country - Rahul Gandhi
सिर्फ वैवाहिक स्थिति नहीं बताती महिलाओं के पैरों में पहनी जाने वाली बिछिया, इसके पीछे छिपे हैं ये वैज्ञानिक कारण
0:54
सिर्फ वैवाहिक स्थिति नहीं बताती महिलाओं के पैरों में पहनी जाने वाली बिछिया, इसके पीछे छिपे हैं ये वैज्ञानिक कारण

Trending Videos

18:21
Janta Darbar: Hijab ban would force Muslim girls to go back to madrassas?
2:2
Namaste India: Politics intensifies on the survey of madrasas
2:28
Chittorgarh district hospital accused of alleged negligence in eye treatment of one and a half year old girl
4:42
Namaste India: Ideology of BJP and RSS is destroying the country - Rahul Gandhi
0:54
सिर्फ वैवाहिक स्थिति नहीं बताती महिलाओं के पैरों में पहनी जाने वाली बिछिया, इसके पीछे छिपे हैं ये वैज्ञानिक कारण
Lakhimpur Kheri violence,Lakhimpur Kheri,Lakhimpur Kheri news,lakhimpur kheri case,lakhimpur khiri violence,lakhimpur kheri violence latest news updates,violence in up's lakhimpur kheri,Lakhimpur Kheri incident,violence lakhimpur kheri,Lakhimpur violence,lakhimpur kheri latest news,lakhimpur kheri farmers,Lakhimpur Kheri district,violence in uttar pradesh's lakhimpur kheri,lakhimpur kheri violence probe,lakhimpur kheri protest,lakhimpur kheri video,