Jharkhand: A case of raping a software engineer has come to light in Chaibasa

| Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

A case of raping a software engineer has come to light in Chaibasa, Jharkhand. The statement of the victim woman has been recorded. An FIR has been registered against about 10 unknown people. In this case, some people in custody are being interrogated by the police.