Jharkhand: ED seizes ship in action against illegal mining mafia

In Jharkhand, ED has seized a ship while taking action against illegal mining mafia. It is being told that the mining mafia was taking the stones out with the help of this vessel.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

