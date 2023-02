videoDetails

Jharkhand News: Tension in Palamu before Mahashivaratri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

There has been stone-pelting between two communities regarding the holy festival of Mahashivratri. In Jharkhand's Palamu, one side has pelted stones for the construction of the toran gate. After which section 144 has been imposed in the area.