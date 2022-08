Jharkhand Political Crisis: All MLAs of Jharkhand shifted to Raipur

In an attempt to save the government, CM Soren has shifted all his MLAs from Ranchi to Raipur. At present all the MLAs are staying in the resort of Raipur.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

