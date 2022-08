Jharkhand Political Crisis: Jharkhand MLAs leave for Raipur

UPA MLAs have left for Jharkhand. UPA MLAs have arrived at Raipur airport. Now a new picture is emerging from Jharkhand politics.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

UPA MLAs have left for Jharkhand. UPA MLAs have arrived at Raipur airport. Now a new picture is emerging from Jharkhand politics.