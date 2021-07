J&K: Package of 28,400 crores so far after the abrogation of Article 370, know how the situation has changed

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, said it is a "changing Kashmir" where stone-pelting Fridays have now become history, with investors pouring in proposals worth over Rs 20,000 crore. Queue, the unemployment rate has halved in a year, and thousands of young, aspiring entrepreneurs are taking advantage of the government's financial support.