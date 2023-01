videoDetails

Joshimath Crisis: Demolition in Joshimath begins today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

A big news has come out on Joshimath. The houses in Joshimath which are in Danger Zone i.e. the houses which have cracks will be demolished. The houses in the danger zone have been evacuated by the administration.