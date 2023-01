videoDetails

Joshimath People come to Streets After Cracks Appear in the Walls of Houses

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

People in Uttarakhand's Joshimath are in panic after cracks appear in their houses. Protesting against this, people took to the streets by lighting torches. The statement of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has come to the fore regarding this. He said, 'Will take necessary steps to help the people.'