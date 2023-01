videoDetails

Joshimath: Team of experts reached to find out the cause of landslide

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

The big news of this time on Joshimath is that the team of 8 expert institutes has reached the spot and will find out what is the reason for the cracks. With this, ISRO has issued a big alert regarding Joshimath. According to the alert, Joshimath has sunk 5.4 cm in 12 days.