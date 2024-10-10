Watch Top 25 News today

videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made a big announcement on the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata. One day mourning will be observed in Maharashtra today. Whereas PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu have paid tribute to Ratan Tata. Many big leaders of the country including Congress's Rahul Gandhi expressed grief. Ratan Tata's mortal remains reached Colaba. Today Ratan Tata will be cremated with state honours. Famous industrialist Ratan Tata has passed away. Ratan Tata was ill for a long time. He was in Kandy Hospital, Mumbai. Ratan Tata breathed his last at the age of 86. Watch 25 big morning news in a quick manner.