Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2804989https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-top-25-news-today-2804989.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Top 25 News today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made a big announcement on the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata. One day mourning will be observed in Maharashtra today. Whereas PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu have paid tribute to Ratan Tata. Many big leaders of the country including Congress's Rahul Gandhi expressed grief. Ratan Tata's mortal remains reached Colaba. Today Ratan Tata will be cremated with state honours. Famous industrialist Ratan Tata has passed away. Ratan Tata was ill for a long time. He was in Kandy Hospital, Mumbai. Ratan Tata breathed his last at the age of 86. Watch 25 big morning news in a quick manner.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Israel Launches Strikes on Syria
Play Icon26:48
Baat Pate Ki: Israel Launches Strikes on Syria
Deshhit: Nargis Bhatt’s Controversial Remark: Will Stone-Pelting Return?
Play Icon48:07
Deshhit: Nargis Bhatt’s Controversial Remark: Will Stone-Pelting Return?
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
Play Icon05:54
 DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
Play Icon05:32
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
Play Icon06:12
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Israel Launches Strikes on Syria
play icon26:48
Baat Pate Ki: Israel Launches Strikes on Syria
Deshhit: Nargis Bhatt’s Controversial Remark: Will Stone-Pelting Return?
play icon48:7
Deshhit: Nargis Bhatt’s Controversial Remark: Will Stone-Pelting Return?
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
play icon5:54
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
play icon5:32
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
play icon6:12
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
NEWS ON ONE CLICK