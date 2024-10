videoDetails

Ratan Tata's mortal remains reaches Colaba

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 07:52 AM IST

Ratan Tata's mortal remains reached Colaba. Today Ratan Tata will be cremated with state honours. Famous industrialist Ratan Tata has passed away. Ratan Tata was ill for a long time. He was in Kandy Hospital, Mumbai. Ratan Tata breathed his last at the age of 86. Meanwhile, this speech given by Ratan Tata in Hindi is becoming increasingly viral.