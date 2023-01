videoDetails

Joshimath: Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets People Living In Affected Areas

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the families of the victims last night in Joshimath. During this, he interacted with affected families and asked about their problems. Along with this, he also stayed in the affected area whole night.