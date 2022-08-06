JP Nadda and CM Yogi take cognizance of Noida case

In view of the hooliganism of the leader in Noida, big action is being taken. BJP MP Mahesh Sharma reached Noida Housing Society and said that the accused will be arrested within 48 hours. Also he has told that JP Nadda, and CM Yogi have taken cognizance of this matter.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

