BJP President JP Nadda has given a big statement regarding Agnipath scheme. He has welcomed the initiative of increased age limit for this scheme by tweeting. He tweeted that Prime Minister Modi has now decided to increase the age limit of youth participating under 'Agnipath Yojana' from 21 years to 23 years. This decision proves that the Prime Minister is well aware of the concern of the youth of the country.

|Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 03:37 PM IST
