JP Nadda Tripura Visit: JP Nadda on Mission Tripura

Talking to the media on the Tripura tour, BJP President JP Nadda said that people are getting houses under PM Awas Yojana. Apart from this, he gave information about many development works of the government.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

