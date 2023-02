videoDetails

Junaid Nasir Murder Case: Owaisi met Nasir-Junaid's family, said- this is an open murder. Bhiwani

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Burnt skeletons of two youths have been recovered from a burnt car in Loharu, Haryana. Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions on this incident. Owaisi met the family of Nasir-Junaid killed in this incident