NewsVideos

Juvenile arrested for Punjab RPG attack; part of ploy to kill Salman Khan, says police

|Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 02:29 PM IST
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the wanted accused of RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters.

All Videos

Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
2:27
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
2:49
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
6:12
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
1:26
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days
6:56
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days

Trending Videos

2:27
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
2:49
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
6:12
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
1:26
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
6:56
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days
Mohali Terror Attack,Mohali RPG Attack,Police Intelligence Attack,punjab police intelligence headquarters,punjab police intelligence hq,police intelligence office in mohali,Punjab Police,punjab police intelligence office,punjab police intelligence headquarters blast,police intelligence,intelligence office attack,attack intelligence office,attack on intelligence office,mohali intelligence office rpg attack,punjab police intelligence,police intelligence office,