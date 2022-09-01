K. Chandrashekar Rao in Bihar: KCR denied accepting Nitish Kumar as PM candidate - Sushil Modi

Giriraj Singh has attacked the visit of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Bihar. On the other hand, Sushil Modi also said that KCR's reaction to the question of making Nitish the prime ministerial candidate is an insult to Nitish.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Giriraj Singh has attacked the visit of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Bihar. On the other hand, Sushil Modi also said that KCR's reaction to the question of making Nitish the prime ministerial candidate is an insult to Nitish.