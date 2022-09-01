NewsVideos

K. Chandrashekar Rao in Bihar: KCR denied accepting Nitish Kumar as PM candidate - Sushil Modi

Giriraj Singh has attacked the visit of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Bihar. On the other hand, Sushil Modi also said that KCR's reaction to the question of making Nitish the prime ministerial candidate is an insult to Nitish.

Sep 01, 2022
Giriraj Singh has attacked the visit of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Bihar. On the other hand, Sushil Modi also said that KCR's reaction to the question of making Nitish the prime ministerial candidate is an insult to Nitish.

Rohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to cross 3500 Runs in T20Is
Rohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to cross 3500 Runs in T20Is
Uttar Pradesh govt to conduct survey of unrecognized madrassas
Uttar Pradesh govt to conduct survey of unrecognized madrassas
Speed News: 'Tainted' Bihar cabinet minister Kartik Kumar resigns
Speed News: 'Tainted' Bihar cabinet minister Kartik Kumar resigns
Spain’s famous ‘Tomatina’ festival returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Spain’s famous ‘Tomatina’ festival returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic
K. Chandrashekar Rao in Bihar: Giriraj Singh attacks KCR
K. Chandrashekar Rao in Bihar: Giriraj Singh attacks KCR

