K. Kavita's brief appearance in Delhi Liquor Scam case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
K. Kavita will be questioned today in the Delhi liquor scam case. Before the hearing, BRS workers have gathered outside the residence of his father and Telangana CM.

