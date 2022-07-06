NewsVideos

Kaali Poster Controversy: When will the punishment against insulting Maa Kali be given?

The issue of the poster of the film Kali, the University of Toronto expressed regret for hurting sentiments. The Aga Khan Museum has also expressed regret over the poster. At the same time, the IFSO unit of Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the poster.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
