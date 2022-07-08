NewsVideos

Kaali Poster Row: Questions raised on the silence of Congress

The controversy regarding the poster of Maa Kaali is intensifying. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has raised questions on the silence of the Congress party. He has said that why is the Congress party silent on the film Kaali?

|Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
