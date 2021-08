Kabul Kidnapping: All 150 Indians safe, Taliban terrorists release Indian coordinator

In Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, Taliban terrorists kidnapped an Indian coordinator. He was engaged in evacuating the Indians trapped in Kabul. Terrorists had snatched his phone. Apart from this, 150 Indians also went missing. Meanwhile, quoting sources, it is reported that all Indians are safe. The Indian government is in their touch. The terrorists have released the Indian coordinator.