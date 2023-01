videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case Investigation intensifies, Delhi Police reaches Nidhi's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

The death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in a road accident on the first day of the year in Kanjhawala, located in the national capital Delhi, has shocked everyone. Anjali was hit by a car here on Anjali's scooty. In such a situation, the question is arising that how can anyone leave someone at such a time?