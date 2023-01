videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case: Police recorded Nidhi's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in Delhi's Kanjhawala case. According to the information of the sources, another girl was given a seat behind on the scooty, who went home after getting hurt. Police has recorded Nidhi's statement.