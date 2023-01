videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case: Question arises on CCTV footage timing of Nidhi reaching her house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

A new CCTV footage has come to fore in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case. In the CCTV video, Anjali's friend Nidhi is seen reaching her house. But many questions are being raised on the timing of this footage as Nidhi's friend had claimed a different time.