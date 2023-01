videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case: Questions Raised On The Claims Of Victim's Friend In Delhi Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Victim's Friend made several big claims in Delhi's Kanjhawala Accident Case. Many eyewitnesses are giving a different statement which raises questions on Victim's Friend Claims. Know what claims have been made by friend of the deceased.