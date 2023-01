videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case Update: Swati Maliwal raises these big questions on Nidhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

Shocking revelations are continuously coming to the fore in the Anjali case. Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal has raised questions on Nidhi, Anjali's friend who lost her life in this case.