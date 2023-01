videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case Update: What is in new CCTV surfaced in Anjali case?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

A new CCTV has come to the fore in the Anjali case. Nidhi and Anjali are seen on the scooty in CCTV. On the other hand, Delhi Police has not been able to solve this mystery even after 72 hours. At the same time, many new twists have come in this matter, regarding which no conclusion has been reached yet.