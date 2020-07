Kanpur encounter: UP gangster Vikas Dubey was in Haryana's Faridabad after killing 8 policemen

Amar Dubey, a close aide of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in Hamirpur on Wednesday (July 8). Amar was a history-sheeter and a wanted criminal. Amar was killed in an encounter by Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police. Amar was the personal bodyguard of Vikas Dubey and he always used to carry weapons.