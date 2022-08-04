Kanpur Hospital: पानी-पानी हुआ अस्पताल, अस्पताल प्रबंधन हुआ शर्मशार

The humiliation of the hospital management has been clearly seen in a hospital in Kanpur. Rain water started coming down from the roof of the hospital, which gradually filled every corner of the hospital. You also watch this video

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

The humiliation of the hospital management has been clearly seen in a hospital in Kanpur. Rain water started coming down from the roof of the hospital, which gradually filled every corner of the hospital. You also watch this video