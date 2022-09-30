NewsVideos

Kanpur MMS Case: Police arrested the accused

|Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
After Mohali, now a shocking case of MMS scandal has also come to light from Kanpur. Videos of girls living in hostels were made here. The police have started the action by registering the case.

All Videos

Uttar Pradesh: School of negligence in Bulandshahr?
2:27
Uttar Pradesh: School of negligence in Bulandshahr?
PFI Banned In India: Strings Of Bloody Conspiracy Of PFI
3:49
PFI Banned In India: Strings Of Bloody Conspiracy Of PFI
Khabren Khatakhat: Global Investor Summit to be held in February
3:49
Khabren Khatakhat: Global Investor Summit to be held in February
Mohan Bhagwat Speech: The intellect soul of India is one!
3:25
Mohan Bhagwat Speech: The intellect soul of India is one!
Bihar: People taught lesson to mobile thief
2:11
Bihar: People taught lesson to mobile thief

Trending Videos

2:27
Uttar Pradesh: School of negligence in Bulandshahr?
3:49
PFI Banned In India: Strings Of Bloody Conspiracy Of PFI
3:49
Khabren Khatakhat: Global Investor Summit to be held in February
3:25
Mohan Bhagwat Speech: The intellect soul of India is one!
2:11
Bihar: People taught lesson to mobile thief
Kanpur,kanpur mms kand,Kanpur News,Kanpur Police,chandigarh university mms,kanpur mms,chandigarh university mms leak video,chandigarh university mms scandal,Kanpur violence,Violence in Kanpur,kanpur mummy case,kanpur violence video,mohali mms kand,chandigarh university girl mms,chandigarh university viral mms,chandigarh university mms leaked,MMS,kanpur crime news,MMS scandal,