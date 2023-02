videoDetails

Karachi Attack: Police Headquarters shaken by the sound of gunfire, TTP take responsibility for the attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Once again the news of a major terrorist attack on the Pakistan Police is coming to the fore, this time the terrorists have targeted the Karachi Police Headquarters. There is news of five terrorists killed in this incident.