Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Know everything about 1999 Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every 26 July in India, to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every 26 July in India, to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.