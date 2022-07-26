NewsVideos

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Know everything about 1999 Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every 26 July in India, to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every 26 July in India, to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.

All Videos

Speed ​​News: Untold stories of President Droupadi Murmu
6:39
Speed ​​News: Untold stories of President Droupadi Murmu
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, July 26, 2022
15:12
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, July 26, 2022
Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for second time today
2:6
Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for second time today
Explained | Why the Centre refuses to extend Tax Return Deadline for the first time in 3 Years?
Explained | Why the Centre refuses to extend Tax Return Deadline for the first time in 3 Years?
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
15:32
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?

Trending Videos

6:39
Speed ​​News: Untold stories of President Droupadi Murmu
15:12
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, July 26, 2022
2:6
Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for second time today
Explained | Why the Centre refuses to extend Tax Return Deadline for the first time in 3 Years?
15:32
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
Kargil Vijay Diwas,kargil vijay diwas 2022,26 july kargil vijay diwas,Kargil war,Kargil war 1999,Kargil,kargil vijay,kargil vijay diwas drawing,Kargil Vijay Divas,vijay diwas kargil,Kargil diwas,Vijay Diwas,kargil vijay diwas date,Captain Vikram Batra,Vikram Batra,captain vikram batra biography,vikram batra story,vikram batra biography,Capt Vikram Batra,vikram batra loc kargil,vikram batra kargil war,vikram batra documentary,vikram batra love story,