Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Program at Delhi's War Memorial today

The country is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas today. 23 years ago, on this day, India defeated Pakistan's army. Today, at the War Memorial in Delhi, the Chiefs of the armed forces, along with the Defence Minister, will pay tribute to the martyrs.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

