Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 'Sacrifice of victorious heroes is inspiring'

The country is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas today. 23 years ago, on this day, India had given a crushing defeat to the Pakistani army. On this occasion, the Chiefs of the three forces, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, will pay tribute to the martyrs at the War Memorial in New Delhi.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
The country is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas today. 23 years ago, on this day, India had given a crushing defeat to the Pakistani army. On this occasion, the Chiefs of the three forces, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, will pay tribute to the martyrs at the War Memorial in New Delhi.

