Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army completes 22 years of victory in Kargil, biggest celebration of army valor

26th July i.e. today is very important for Indians. This day is a symbol of bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army. Today is 'Vijay Diwas', a day to remember the supreme sacrifice of Indian bravehearts in the Kargil war against Pakistan. 22 years ago today, the army had given a crushing defeat to Pakistan in Kargil.