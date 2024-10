videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir Army on Alert amid Target Killing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 08:00 AM IST

Jammu Kashmir Army News Today: Army is on alert in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the army's search operations for target killing are going on continuously. The army has surrounded the area where the incident took place. Target killing has started once again. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also condemned this incident.