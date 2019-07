Karnataka crisis: SC says Speaker confident of holding trust vote today

The fate of the fragile 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is likely to be sealed on Tuesday with the much-awaited trust vote in Vidhan Soudha. Giving a fresh deadline for the trust vote - 6 pm on Tuesday, speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had asked the JDS-Congress government to complete the floor test in the day itself. Watch this video to know more.