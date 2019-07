Karnataka crisis: Why the BJP is wary of moving a no-confidence motion in the Assembly?

Even with the political storm brewing over the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, the Opposition BJP is still wary of moving a no-confidence motion in the monsoon session of the legislature, which is scheduled from July 12. Despite 16 MLAs tendering their resignation, and the winds on their side, the saffron party is still single-mindedly demanding the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on moral grounds.