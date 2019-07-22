close

Karnataka floor test today; will BJP overpower Cong-JD(S) coalition?

As all eyes are on the Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka’s legislative assembly on Monday, the crucial floor test to prove whether the incumbent Congress-JD(S) coalition enjoys confidence in the House is set to happen. The future of the 14-month Kumaraswamy-led government, formed on May 23, 2018, will be clarified today. Ahead of the crucial trust vote Monday, BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that it would be the last day of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.

Jul 22, 2019, 08:46 AM IST

