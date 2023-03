videoDetails

Karnataka News: Know What PM Modi Addresses in Mandya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

PM Modi is on Karnataka tour today. In Mandya, PM Modi said that Congress is dreaming of 'digging Modi's grave'. The Congress is busy 'digging Modi's grave' while Modi is busy building the Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway and making life easier for the poor.